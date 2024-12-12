Lawyer Who Claimed It Was His Job To Get Rid Of Anti-Woke Gamers Is Working For Former Kotaku Editor Alyssa Mercante
Don McGowan, a lawyer who worked for Bungie and The Pokemon Company and claimed that it was his job to get rid of anti-woke gamers is now working for former Kotaku Editor Alyssa Mercante as part of her lawsuit against YouTuber Smash JT.
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or p…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.