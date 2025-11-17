A leaked email provides some more details on why Ubisoft announced that it had stopped trading ahead of the publication of its first-half 2025-26 financial results.

In a press release on November 13th, Ubisoft announced it was halting trading of its stock. The company stated, “Ubisoft announces the postponement of the release of its results for the first half of fiscal year 2025-26.”

“Ubisoft has requested Euronext to halt trading of its shares (FR0000054470) and its bonds (FR001400DV38, FR001400MA32, and FR0014000O87) from the market opening on November 14, 2025, until the publication of its first-half 2025-26 results in the coming days,” it added. “Ubisoft will inform the market of the date on which trading will restart.”

No indication was given as to why this halt was requested. However, a new leaked email from the company’s CFO Frederick Duguet offers more details.

The email was shared by Insider Gaming and states, “I wanted to let you know that we are taking extra time to finalize the closing of the semester, and as a result we will publish our first-half earnings results in the coming days instead of tonight.”

“Due to legal regulations, we cannot share more information with you at this time. To limit unnecessary speculation and market volatility during this short delay, we have asked Euronext to suspend the trading of our stock until the results are announced,” he added. “We know this is likely to raise questions and drive media coverage. I encourage you all to listen to the conference call – which will be available via the Investor section of our site — just after the results are released so that you have a more detailed view of our earnings.”

At the time the stock stopped trading it hit a low of €6.77, a decline of nearly 50% year-to-date and over 90% in the last five years.

