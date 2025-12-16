Fandom Pulse

Jeffolas
Jeffolas
6h

The overall war against earnestness has been astounding to witness over the last several decades. I can't pinpoint when it began, or when it tipped from being a cultural movement to being the culture itself, but it's been a very long time for both.

I'd say the heart of this is a combination of nepotism, entrenchment, inferiority, and insecurity.

There was a time when creative endeavors weren't all captured and institutionalized. The best creatives struggled and toiled for years, often unknown. Eventually, their art, which spoke for itself, broke through. Van Gogh and Lovecraft died penniless, but they're seen as titans in their fields now because their art was so good it couldn't be denied.

Now, however, we get creatives who, once they succeed, they dig in, capture the bandwidth of a space, jealously gatekeep it, and pass it on to nepo babies who didn't earn anything ever in their lifetimes.

On top of that, you have corporatization of creative fields. Big money takes over and squats on top of everything (IP capture). The company knows only money, not creativity. They don't know who to hire or why to hire them to shepherd their vast troves of IP, so HR hires who they know and who they like, not who's best qualified.

All of this leads to cultural entropy as the "creatives" become incapable of creating.

Irony and taking the piss is just the late stage heat death of art. These people are ALL FRAUDS. And they know that they are frauds because their insecurity and thin skin shows at every turn.

In order to truly create, you have to invest yourself, you have to risk your ego, and EARNESTLY present your work. They cannot do this, so instead they retreat. "Ha ha guys, it was all a joke anyway!". "Why are you getting so upset about space wizards with lazer swords?" Or they hide in excuses, sometimes, before the thing is even released: "racism, sexism, homophobia, etc, etc, etc."

Look at what these people create. They can't write, paint, draw, sculpt, sing, compose, or even build a nice building anymore. It's all garbage because they were undeserving of the opportunity in the first place. They see what came before, realize they can't hack it, not even a little, and so the only choice is to deconstruct, post modernize, and mock the shit out of anything and everything because they are small people with little talent

SK
7h

It's an older "6, 7" and I'm glad to learn it was faked.

