The comic world has been shaken since Daniel Warren Johnson posted an image of Batman in a violent position against an ICE agent over the weekend. Chuck Dixon posted a piece where Batman was instead taking down ANTIFA, and the left-wing-influencing community went insane, calling the legendary Batman writer, creator of Bane, a tourist who never read Batman.

Chuck Dixon is one of the most prolific Batman writers of all time, with runs not only on the Dark Knight’s main line but also with his sidekicks Nightwing, Robin, and creating Birds of Prey to make the Bat-Family something that spans dozens of comics. His work, especially the creation of the villain, Bane, stands the test of time as one of the best Batman adventures ever created.

The man is a legend in comics, and he’s still continuing his work to this day with great books from The Rippaverse and Arkhaven Comics, exploring different genres and writing some of the best stories of his career.

As Daniel Warren Johnson took a lot of flak online for showing his true colors with how he hates Americans and wants ICE Agents treated like criminals for enforcing the law, many artists got in on making different versions of his sketch mocking Johnson’s extreme leftism. It is of note that Johnson is currently working on Absolute Batman, and in his annual issue, he’s writing, making the villain “white supremacists,” of which he stated at San Diego Comic-Con, it’s a reaction to him being mad about the current political environment.

Chuck Dixon was one of those, posting art showing Batman taking down ANTIFA activists, which went viral on X because of its poignant style and because the legendary Batman creator himself chimed in on the issue.

Immediately, the left found the post and started trying to attack Dixon on the art he posted, many claiming he didn’t understand Batman or had never read a Batman comic, peak irony as most of these people probably don’t actually read Batman comics.

One attacked his current output with Horseman, a great book from the Rippaverse that the person probably hasn’t read as well.

Chuck’s reply is quite the flex given that he recently had a Jason Statham movie made from one of his new characters.

Another hater called the art “AI Slop,” even funnier as the art was drawn by another legend in the comic industry, Sergio Cariello, who has some of the best work in the medium to his credit.

The post went viral because several left wing influencers like Evan Loves Worf also attacked Chuck Dixon’s bonafides with Batman.

The most ironic part is these people seem to not realize that the character is largely thought of as right-wing and called “fascist” or worse by DC Characters who are on the left when it comes to continuity.

But it goes to show the left doesn’t read or understand comics. Perhaps that’s why DC Comics sales are so terrible these days? Maybe they should beg someone like Chuck Dixon to write Batman and make him great again.

I’m putting out a trilogy of some of the best science fiction in years, bringing back the sense of wonder and exploration to the genre. The crowdfund is open now, and if you miss what sci-fi used to be, this is the series for you. Back it today.