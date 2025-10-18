Leftist Influencers Humiliated Again After Accusing Original D&D Creator Robert J. Kuntz And Call of Cthulhu Sandy Petersen Of Never Playing TTRPGs
It’s been a week of bad takes for the left wing on social media, who are going completely rabid after the tabletop RPG and comic book world was rocked with ugly propaganda content. Robert J. Kuntz called out the recent attempt at D&D gay grooming, and much like what occurred in comics with Chuck Dixon over Batman, the left began accusing both him and Sandy Petersen of never playing D&D.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.