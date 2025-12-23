LEGO will reportedly expand its The Lord of the Rings line with a new massive Minas Tirith set based on Peter Jackson’s film interpretation of the capital city of Gondor.

Leaker BrickTap shared to Reddit that the new set will be 8278 pieces and will include Gandalf the White, King Aragorn, Pippin, Denethor, Faramir, four Gondor soldiers, and Shadowfax.

It is expected to retail between $600 and $650 and go on sale at the beginning of June 2026.

J.R.R. Tolkien described Minas Tirith in The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King:

For the fashion of Minas Tirith was such that it was built on seven levels, each delved into the hill, and about each was set a wall, and in each wall was a gate. But the gates were not set in a line: the Great Gate in the City Wall was at the east point of the circuit, but the next faced half south, and the third half north, and so to and fro upwards; so that the paved way that climbed towards the Citadel turned first this way and then that across the face of the hill. And each time that it passed the line of the Great Gate it went through an arched tunnel, piercing a vast pier of rock whose hug out-thrust bulk divided in two all the circles of the City save the first. For partly in the primeval shaping of the hill, partly by the mighty craft and labour of old, there stood up from the rear of the wide court behind the Gate a towering bastion of stone, its edge sharp as a ship-keep facing east. Up it rose, even to the level of the topmost circle, and there was crowned by a battlement; so that those in the Citadel might, like mariners in a mountainous ship, look from its peak sheer down upon the Gate seven hundred feet below. The entrance to the Citadel also looked eastward, but was delved in the heart of the rock; thence a long lamplit slop ran up the seventh gate. Thus men reached at last the High Court, and the Place of the Fountain before the feet of the White Tower: tall and shapely, fifty fathoms from its base to the pinnacle, where the banner of the Stewards floated a thousand feet above the plain.

If this leak is accurate this Minas Tirith set would become one of the largest official LEGO sets ever made.

The current top 10 include:

LEGO Art World Map (31203) - 11,695 pieces

LEGO Icons Eiffel Tower (10307) – 10,001 pieces

LEGO Icons Titanic (10294) – 9,090 pieces

LEGO Icons Colosseum (10276) – 9,036 pieces

LEGO Star Wars Death Star (75419) – 9,023 pieces

LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon (75192) – 7,541 pieces

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle (71043) – 6,020 pieces

LEGO Ninjago City Gardens (71741) – 5,685 pieces

LEGO Fairground Collection Loop Coaster (10303) – 5,662 pieces

LEGO Camp Nou – FC Barcelona (10284) – 5,509 pieces

It also joins a growing list of The Lord of the Rings themed sets. The company has released around 24 sets in total including:

There are also a number of BrickHeadz:

Finally, there were also some promotional items from 2012:

Frodo with Cooking Corner

Uruk-hai with Ballista

Elrond

