Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ concurrent player counts on Steam have declined over 90% since the game released on March 20th.

SteamDB reports that the most recent 24-hour peak for Assassin’s Creed Shadows only hit 6,314 concurrent players. That is down over 90% from the game’s all-time peak concurrent of 64,825, which it hit on March 23rd, the first Sunday after its release.

The game has also fallen down True Trophies’ most popular PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 games chart. The game is currently 19th on its top 40 chart. However, the game is still second on its 10 biggest PlayStation 5 games of 2025 by debut player count.

On Xbox, True Achievements reports the game has fallen down to 22nd in its Top 40 Xbox games chart.

Back in March, the game’s developer Ubisoft claimed it had been played by over 3 million players and had the 2nd highest day one sales revenue for the Assassin’s Creed franchise and had the biggest day one ever on the PlayStation Digital Store.

On April 17th, the company announced that the game had achieved more players than both Assassin’s Creed Origins and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey had in their first four weeks.

The company stated, “In just four weeks, Assassin’s Creed Shadows has already attracted more players than these predecessors did in their first four weeks.”

As many critics have noted player counts do not count as unit sales or revenue. In fact, this was a point of concern from investors during one of Ubisoft’s recent investor calls. In the company’s third quarter conference call, Barclays’ Nick Dempsey questioned Ubisoft’s narrative that the game’s pre-orders were tracking in line with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. He questioned, “Was Odyssey the second biggest revenue generating game or was it the second biggest unit sales generating game in its early months, first quarter, whatever works? I’m just thinking it had more in-game spending than previous Assassin’s Creeds. I’m just thinking what our pre-orders might mean for our first 12 days of Shadows units sales.”

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot replied, “Odyssey is the second biggest performer in the franchise’s history, very close to Valhalla in terms of units sold on the comparable time basis. At the time when we launched Odyssey it set a new benchmark for the franchise. So it was a very successful first week. So that’s what we can say at this stage.”

“And when we look back Odyssey has been accumulating 40 million players to date. So it’s been really a great success. So what we see as a pre-orders benchmark is encouraging,” he concluded.

Ubisoft will likely provide more details on May 14th when its Full Year Earnings call is scheduled to take place.

What do you make of this decline in player counts in less than 2 months?

