I’m not mad about the latest wave of digital censorship. I’m not even concerned. In fact, I’m pleased. And I’ll tell you why.

History bends toward Christ. This is not because men are good but because God is sovereign. So when I see the online censorship crackdown intensify, I don’t panic. I pour a bourbon, sit back, and watch judgment unfold.

What man meant for evil, God means for good. That is not a throwaway verse or a motivational coffee mug. It is the interpretive key to this moment. The crackdown on payment processors. The bans. The moral posturing from platforms that pretend to be neutral utilities. All of it is judgment. Divine judgment. Not the fire-from-heaven kind. The slower, more surgical kind. The idols are eating their own. And for Christians with eyes to see, Herbert Schlossberg’s warning rings out louder than ever: judgment often comes not through collapse, but through the triumph of idols.

You see it everywhere. Moralist feminists shrieking about exploitation on one side. Libertarian coomers screeching about free speech on the other. The language is confused. The gods are colliding. Consent, freedom, expression, autonomy. Each group clutches their idol tighter, convinced their golden calf will carry them through the algorithm. But the calves are rotting.

And here’s the beauty of it. The Church is not the target this time. We are not the ones being dragged to the guillotine of public opinion. Not right now. We are spectators. We are sipping bourbon. Or lemonade, depending on your temperament. We are watching the new pagans devour one another because their faiths are incompatible. They speak in tongues that no longer interpret. The priests of progress cannot agree on the liturgy.

This is Babel. The tower trembles, not from assault, but from structural failure. And it all had to happen. Because the State, the great idol of this age, is being revealed for what it truly is. A devourer. A god that consumes not just its enemies, but its children. It hands people over to their desires. It answers every prayer by amplifying it to the point of despair.

This is the gift within the judgment. Exposure. Clarity. The veil is lifting. Everyone is unhappy. Everyone is paranoid. Everyone feels betrayed. And in three months, they’ll all pretend none of it happened. They’ll pick a new outrage and run with it until it, too, eats itself.

But the spiritual reality will not change. Idols always demand more. They never bless. They only curse. They only exhaust. There is no future with them. No peace. No liberty.

There is only repentance.

The only exit from this digital Egypt is not better platforms. Not deregulation. Not “free speech absolutism.” The only exit is Christ. The only deliverance is through Him. Not through Visa. Not through Steam. Not even through Substack.

Judgment is here. But so is grace. And only one of those can set you free.

