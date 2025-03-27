We need YOUR help to make a big move for sci-fi and fantasy book culture, our next venture for Fandom Pulse, as we use our collective influence for great works.
The good news is, it’s easy.
Our goal: get great works by incredible authors nominated for major awards. This helps lift a lot of authors, and if we all work together, we have enough votes to ensure nominations.
Our first target will be The Dragon Awards.
After an extensive search, here is who to nominate for the Dragon Awards 2025.
Best Science Fiction Novel: Tsunami of Turmoil by Blaine Pardoe
Best Fantasy Novel: Shadow of a Smoking Mountain by Howard Andrew Jones
Best Young Adult/Middle-Grade Novel: The Prisoner And The Pirate by Jenelle Leanne Schmidt
Best Alternate History Novel: To Turn The Tide by S.M. Stirling
Best Horror Novel: Dark Bloom by Molly Macabre
Best Illustrative Book Cover: Behold: Humanity!: The Inheritor's War art by Rick Ronor
Best Comic Book or Graphic Novel: The Hidden Emperor by Jon Del Arroz and Miz Krimzon
Best Sci-Fi Or Fantasy TV Series: Star Trek: Prodigy by Paramount
Best Sci-Fi Or Fantasy Movie: The Wild Robot by Chris sanders
Best Digital Game: Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 by Saber Interactive
Best Tabletop Game: ACKs II by Autarch
Nominate through this form here: https://applyto.dragoncon.org/fan_awards/dc_fan_awards_nominations.php
The form will take about five minutes to fill out. Please make sure to put in the above list of works, and this push will 100% help get these great authors all nominated. If we all come in, this WILL work.
Once you’re done, please email me at jdaguestposts@gmail.com to confirm you’ve submitted so we can track how many people have done so.
Thank you so much! Let me know if you have any questions.
Jon Del Arroz
Fandom Pulse Awards Committee Organizer
Stirling is a great writer. The "Draka" series is quite good. He got even better with the "Nantucket" trilogy and "Emberverse" is awesome. I put this book on the list. LOL!
For ACKS!!