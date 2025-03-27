We need YOUR help to make a big move for sci-fi and fantasy book culture, our next venture for Fandom Pulse, as we use our collective influence for great works.

The good news is, it’s easy.

Our goal: get great works by incredible authors nominated for major awards. This helps lift a lot of authors, and if we all work together, we have enough votes to ensure nominations.

Our first target will be The Dragon Awards.

After an extensive search, here is who to nominate for the Dragon Awards 2025.

Best Science Fiction Novel: Tsunami of Turmoil by Blaine Pardoe

Best Fantasy Novel: Shadow of a Smoking Mountain by Howard Andrew Jones

Best Young Adult/Middle-Grade Novel: The Prisoner And The Pirate by Jenelle Leanne Schmidt

Best Alternate History Novel: To Turn The Tide by S.M. Stirling

Best Horror Novel: Dark Bloom by Molly Macabre

Best Illustrative Book Cover: Behold: Humanity!: The Inheritor's War art by Rick Ronor

Best Comic Book or Graphic Novel: The Hidden Emperor by Jon Del Arroz and Miz Krimzon

Best Sci-Fi Or Fantasy TV Series: Star Trek: Prodigy by Paramount

Best Sci-Fi Or Fantasy Movie: The Wild Robot by Chris sanders

Best Digital Game: Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 by Saber Interactive

Best Tabletop Game: ACKs II by Autarch

Nominate through this form here: https://applyto.dragoncon.org/fan_awards/dc_fan_awards_nominations.php

The form will take about five minutes to fill out. Please make sure to put in the above list of works, and this push will 100% help get these great authors all nominated. If we all come in, this WILL work.

Once you’re done, please email me at jdaguestposts@gmail.com to confirm you’ve submitted so we can track how many people have done so.

Thank you so much! Let me know if you have any questions.

Jon Del Arroz

Fandom Pulse Awards Committee Organizer

