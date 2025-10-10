Librarian Who Was Fired For Refusing To Remove Graphic Sex Books From Children's Section Receives $700,00 Settlement
The government library system is one of the worst grooming operations in existence. If Americans are outraged at seeing Netflix and its problems, they need to start looking a lot harder at what their tax dollars are funding, as across the nation, children’s sections and school libraries are being filled with sexualized content and LGBTQ propaganda. Even in a red state like Wyoming, activist judges are making it so parents can’t even fight against this objective evil.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.