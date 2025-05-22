Lies of P: Overture Game Director Jiwon Choi explains why the new DLC will introduce difficulty options after previously declaring he did not believe difficulty options should exist in Soulslike games.

Back in August 2023, just ahead of the release of Lies of P, Jiwon Choi told Dual Shockers why the game did not have any difficulty options, “No, you can’t choose difficulty options [in Lies of P]. We believe Soulslike games shouldn’t have difficulty options. We believe the tightness of the level design is one of the most attractive things about this genre.”

However, less than two years later and with the game’s upcoming Overture DLC, Choi and his team at Neowiz are adding difficulty options to the game.

He explained the addition of this option to VGC, “We wanted to make sure a wider audience of players could play the game.”

“Absolutely, we have a lot of feedback from customers, and from our developers,” he continued. “So by making development adjustments and introducing these difficulty options, we can offer the experience to different types of players. This broadens the base.”

Alongside Choi’s comments VGC also shared that a preview of the game that it received also noted, “Lies of P’s new difficulty system is perhaps the most interesting addition of the whole package, and one that has the potential to bring a new audience to a beloved genre. At the same time, the harder difficulty levels of the new Battle Memories mode will give players a chance to sharpen their skills before the full sequel to the game arrives.”

The outlet noted that alongside the release of Overture, they will be releasing a free patch with two new difficulty modes titled Butterfly’s Guidance and Awakened Puppet while the original difficulty is called Legendary Stalker.

What do you make of Choi’s explanation for the inclusion of difficulty options?

