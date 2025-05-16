Actor Liev Schreiber is the latest celebrity to claim that his son, Kai, pretending to be a woman is not a big deal.

Speaking to Variety as part of a puff piece to promote the Ali Forney Center’s A Place at the Table Gala, Scheiber said, “Kai was always who Kai is. But I suppose the most profound moment was her asking us to change her pronouns. To be honest with you, it didn’t feel like that big of a deal to me only because Kai had been so feminine for so long.”

He went on to talk about his promotion of the Ali Forney Center, “This isn’t just about representing the trans community. This is actually a community of people who don’t have great resources, who don’t have access to help, who aren’t being protected and looked after by their families. These are people who are being rejected. These are people who are experiencing the harshest version of humanity that we can offer, and some of them are not surviving it.”

“We got to bear that in mind when we go out there and glam ourselves up and get ready to be seen, you know?” Schreiber added. “That what we’re doing is actually raising money for a community that desperately needs it.”

When asked what advice he would give to parents who have a child who is pretending to be the opposite sex, he said, “I don’t know the answer for your kid,” he said. “I don’t know what it’s like for you to be a trans dad. I don’t know how you were brought up. I don’t know what religion you encountered or what your spirituality is. And for me to tell you what I think about my kid feels like an overstep.”

However, he then added with a laugh, “I guess if I would say anything to someone who’s having trouble with their trans teen or their adolescent trans kid it’s ‘Teenagers are a headache. They’re hard.’ It doesn’t matter whether they’re trans or not because you’ll come out of this. But a trans teen is going to be a teen. They’re such a pain so much of the time, and Kai is as feisty and outspoken as they come.”

This is terrible advice. What parents should be doing is setting a good example to their kids and instructing them that it is impossible to switch sexes and that God made us the way we are for a reason.

Furthermore, as Bishop Michael Burbidge advises, “parents must resist simplistic solutions presented by advocates of gender ideology and strive to discover and address the real reasons for their children's pain and unhappiness. They should seek out trustworthy clinicians for sound counsel.”

“Meeting with other parents who have been through similar trials also can be a source of strength and support,” he adds. “Under no circumstances should parents seek ‘gender-affirming’ therapy for their children, as it is fundamentally incompatible with the truth of the human person.”

What do you make of Schreiber’s comments and him justifying and defending his son pretending to be a girl?

