Happy Monday everyone. We’re getting into quite the interesting week as it’s leading up to Snow White being released (and potentially bombing) which will set the year for Disney. The fantasy landscape is changing with Terry Brooks retiring, and I’ve got a new Sword & Sorcery novel up for pre-order with The Demon’s Eye, bringing back the classic styles you used to find in fiction. Pre-order the book here.

Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you to bring you the full time news! It’s only $5 a month, about a Starbucks coffee!