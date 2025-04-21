Lucasfilm is reportedly developing a new Star Wars series from former Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan showrunner and Lost co-showrunner Carlton Cuse and his son Nick Cuse.

Jeff Sneider broke the news earlier today, which has reportedly been “confirmed” by Variety’s Ethan Shanfeld.

No other details about the show have been reported.

The show does seemingly fill a Star Wars gap on Disney+. Lucasfilm seemingly does not have a lot of live-action TV in development. Many of the serialized shows have been scrapped and are ending. The Mandalorian is making the move to a theatrical release after a significant viewership decline with the release of the third season. Andor, which was originally supposed to have five seasons, is ending after its second season. The Acolyte, was canceled after its first season. It is unclear what the fate of Skeleton Crew is, but it appears to be the least watched live-action Star Wars series to debut on Disney+.

The only live-action show in development is Dave Filoni’s second season of Ahsoka, but given the quality of the first season and Lucasfilm’s more recent endeavors, it is likely the viewership will decline more than it did while it was airing its first season.

Cuse becomes at least the third Lost alumni to do work for Lucasfilm. Co-creator J.J. Abrams infamously directed both The Force Awakens and The Rise of Skywalker.

Cuse’s Lost co-showrunner Damon Lindelof had been working on a film with Justin Britt-Gibson based on Daisy Ridley’s Rey character that was set to take place after The Rise of Skywalker. However, he was removed from the project and replaced by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. Knight has also moved on from the project. Nevertheless, it is seemingly still in development by writer George Nolfi with director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy attached.

Aside from Lost, Cuse previuosly worked on Amazon MGM Studios’ Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan series as its showrunner as well as Netflix’s Locke & Key as showrunner. He was also the showrunner of Bates Motel, The Strain, Colony, and most recently Pulse.

His son, Nick Cuse, previously worked as a writer on HBO’s Watchmen series with Lindelof.

What do you make of this report that Carlton Cuse and Nick Cuse are working on a Star Wars TV series?

