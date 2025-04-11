Andor creator Tony Gilroy revealed that Lucasfilm is developing a Star Wars horror project.

Speaking to Business Insider at the Season 2 red carpet premiere for Andor, Gilroy was asked, “You recently talked about how this could open the doors to Star Wars as a franchise. Personally, I’d love to see Star Wars move into horror, maybe.”

Gilroy responded, “They’re doing that. I think they're doing that. I think that's in the works, yeah.”

While Star Wars has never had a specific horror project, the original films have always had horror aspects to them. The original Star Wars film captures that physical fear from the very beginning of the film when Imperial forces led by Darth Vader capture the Tantive IV and begin scouring the ship seeking Princess Leia and the plans to the Death Star.

It did not stop there as R2-D2 is stalked in a canyon on Tatooine by the Jawas. There’s also a horror vibe when Luke retrieves R2-D2 after he has run into the desert to look for Obi-Wan Kenobi. Luke discovers there are Sand People in the area and attempts to locate them only to be ambushed by one of them. It would require Kenobi’s intervention to save him.

The other films also had horror elements. The Empire Strikes Back features and alludes to torture scenes with Han Solo while Luke Skywalker has to face his inner fears when he enters the cave on Dagobah while training with Yoda.

Return of the Jedi also has its moments in Jabba’s palace and how he treats his slave girls. There’s also the suspenseful moments when Leia is sneaking through Jabba’s palace and is eventually caught. The Emperor repeatedly attacking Luke Skywalker with his Force Lightning could also be argued as a scene that elicits terror.

Even in the prequels there is a slasher vibe when Darth Vader kills all of the Separatists on Mustafar in Revenge of the Sith.

If Lucasfilm were to make a horror film or TV series, what would you want it to be about?

