Lucasfilm and The Walt Disney Company announced it will release “a newly restored version of the classic Star Wars theatrical release” into theaters next year as part of its 50th anniversary celebration.

In a blog post the company stated, “On February 19, 2027, we’ll celebrate the 50th anniversary of Star Wars with a re-release of the 1977 original back for a limited time, in theaters everywhere.”

It went on to claim that this film will be a “newly restored version of the classic Star Wars (1977) theatrical release — later renamed Star Wars: A New Hope.”

The print of the film was discovered by BFI who screened it with the approval of Lucasfilm and The Walt Disney Company at the Film on Film Festival in London in June.

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy showed up to the event and jokingly explained why, “I’m here to make sure you don’t think this is an illegal screening.”

Additionally, Kennedy shared, “Even when I came into the company, there was endless conversation about where everything was, and what was in fact the first print? And it’s quite remarkable, what you’re going to see is in fact the first print, and I’m not even sure there’s another one quite like it. It’s that rare.”

“It’s quite remarkable to be able to experience this exactly the way it was in 1977. This is really special,” she added.

