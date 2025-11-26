Macaulay Culkin, who played Kevin McCallister in the Home Alone franchise, shared his ideas for a new film.

During his A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin tour, Variety reports that Culkin discussed returning as Kevin McCallister and indicated he was up for it saying, “It would have to be just right.”

In fact, he shared an idea he pitched that would see him return, “I kind of had this idea. I’m either a widower or a divorcee. I’m raising a kid and all that stuff. I’m working really hard and I’m not really paying enough attention and the kid is kind of getting miffed at me and then I get locked out. [Kevin’s son] won’t let me in… and he’s the one setting traps for me.”

Culkin then shared that the ideas is “the house is some sort of metaphor for our relationship” and in order to get back into the house he has to “get let back into [his] son’s heart kind of deal.”

“That’s the closest elevator pitch that I have,” he concluded. “I’m not completely allergic to it, the right thing.”

