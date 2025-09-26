Madhouse, the production company behind Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, announced the release date for second season of the anime adaptation of the manga series written by Kanehito Yamada and illustrated by Tsukasa Abe.

On the series’ official website, the company shared that the second season will debut its first episode on January 16, 2026 and will air subsequent episodes every Friday night on Nippon Television’s 30-station network nationwide “Friday Anime Night.”

Alongside this announcement, a new key visual for the season was also released.

The series will air in the United States on Crunchyroll as it airs in Japan. The second season is directed by Tomoya Kitagawa who replaced Keichiro Saito, who directed the first season.

The official description for the series states:

After the party of heroes defeated the Demon King, they restored peace to the land and returned to lives of solitude. Generations pass, and the elven mage Frieren comes face to face with humanity’s mortality. She takes on a new apprentice and promises to fulfill old friends’ dying wishes. Can an elven mind make peace with the nature of life and death? Frieren embarks on her quest to find out.

