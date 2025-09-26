Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J.R. Logan's avatar
J.R. Logan
2h

In. No question about it. Kanehito Yamada has proven to be counted among the grand masters.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture