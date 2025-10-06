Card Titan has banned former Magic: The Gathering champion Joe Brennan from next week’s North American Eternal Weekend Tournament, according to reports, over his decision to wear a MAGA hat, sparking outrage among players who oppose discriminatory censorship. The tournament organizer’s statement reveals the corporate doublespeak that has become standard when companies target conservative players.

Card Titan issued the following statement regarding the ban:

“Card Titan has proudly hosted the North American Eternal Weekend since 2013. As we now approach our 11th NA Eternal Weekend, we want to reaffirm to the community we serve the core values which we as a company champion and likewise expect all our attendees to honor in kind.

Above all else, Card Titan seeks to provide and maintain an environment where all attendees can feel safe, compete, and most of all have fun – from our dedicated Eternal format players who make this event possible to our world class artists who dazzle us every year with their work, old and new alike, to our partner vendors who endeavor to meet all of your cardboard needs.

Unfortunately, from time to time the conduct of a community member fails to meet our expectations and we have to make tough choices in order to preserve a positive event experience.

We all love this game. And we take our responsibility to this game and – more importantly – to our community very seriously. As such, any attendees who engage in conduct detrimental to these values will have their badges revoked, asked to leave the premises, and be banned from future Card Titan events. Such incidents are rare, and we hope that continues to be the case.

We appreciate your time and look forward to seeing you all October 9th!”

The banned player is Joe Brennan, a accomplished Magic champion who won the 2019 Vintage Championship at Eternal Weekend, one of the most prestigious titles in competitive Magic. Brennan has consistently performed at the highest levels of Eternal format competition, including a first-place finish at the 2025 On the Draw Legacy 1k and a top-three placement at Eternal Weekend Europe 2024 Vintage Mainevent. His tournament record spans multiple years of high-level competition in both Vintage and Legacy formats.

The decision to ban a champion player for wearing political apparel exposes the extreme leftist mindset that has infected Magic: The Gathering’s tournament scene. Card Titan’s statement avoids specifying what Brennan actually did wrong, instead relying on vague language about “conduct detrimental to these values” and failing to “meet our expectations.”

This incident reflects the constant politicization of Magic: The Gathering under Wizards of the Coast’s leadership. The company has pushed woke ideology through card design, tournament policies, and community management. Recent examples include hosting Twitch streams to support Trans Lifeline, introducing explicit transgender representation in card characters, and funding diversity initiatives aimed at changing the game’s predominantly white male player base.

The transformation began in 2020 when Wizards removed cards like “Invoke Prejudice,” “Cleanse,” “Stone-Throwing Devils,” “Pradesh Gypsies,” “Jihad,” “Imprison,” and “Crusade” from tournament play, claiming they were “racist.” The company then introduced characters like Alesha, Who Smiles At Death, specifically marketed as transgender representation, complete with story fiction emphasizing pronouns to ensure players understood the political messaging.

Magic’s competitive scene has become increasingly hostile to conservative players through organizations like VML, which Wizards funds to promote “diversity and inclusivity” in tournaments. The company has made clear its dissatisfaction with the game’s traditional player base, seeking to replace longtime fans with undefined “modern audiences.”

The Brennan ban demonstrates how this ideological capture operates in practice. Tournament organizers now feel empowered to exclude players based on political expression rather than actual misconduct. Wearing a MAGA hat becomes “conduct detrimental to these values,” while leftist political messaging is actively promoted through official channels.

An open letter signed by past event winners and Grand Prix champions demands Card Titan reinstate Brennan, calling the decision discriminatory. A petition on Change.org urges Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast to intervene, citing Brennan’s clean record and community praise. The response shows that many players recognize this ban as political persecution rather than legitimate tournament enforcement.

The incident echoes previous controversies where Magic players faced consequences for conservative political expression, like YouTuber The Quartering faced when he was banned from the game even while being a prominent Magic: The Gathering reporting channel.

What do you think about banning players from tournaments based on their political expression?

If you enjoy great fantasy fiction with great worldbuilding, read The Adventures of Baron von Monocle six-book series and support Fandom Pulse!

NEXT: D&D And Magic: The Gathering Artist Todd Lockwood Mocks Charlie Kirk And Posts Meme Wishing Death On Trump