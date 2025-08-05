Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

Laran Mithras
5h

Insulting the audience is a way to shame them into thinking they've missed something.

Old sales trick. Hand the customer something, then take it back with an insulting, "You probably can't afford this anyway."

Puts the "customer" on the defensive. They want to be good enough (smart enough) to have it/get it.

It's cheap. The media uses the tactic all the time with movies, TV shows, books. They even used it on 50 Shades of Gray. FOMO.

Buyer beware: you're being played.

