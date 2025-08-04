UK News The Paper exposed exactly how broke mainstream publishing is for an author, as they confirm that very few writers, out of big names like JK Rowling, actually earn a living in the profession.

For The Writing Community, the dream is to get an agent, get published, live a lavish lifestyle as a professional author on speaking circuits about being a professional author to demonstrate that one is cultured and creative. The pipe dream is that they’ll be making millions when this happens, but for the vast majority of writers, even with mainstream contracts, they’re making very little on their books.