Orson Scott Card was one of the most celebrated figures in science fiction, with his work Ender’s Game and Speaker For The Dead revered as some of the greatest classics in science fiction, it’s odd how he’s all but disappeared from mainstream publishing, but it’s because he was canceled for advocating for Christian values.

With 16 Hugo Award nominations and 13 Nebula Award nominations when those awards both meant something, Orson Scott Card solidified himself as a heavy-hitting powerhouse in science fiction. He won both awards twice, and has written over fifty novels in his storied career. So why has he been utterly ignored by mainstream publishing and media over the last decade and more?