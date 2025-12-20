Comics have been struggling in recent years, and we’ve watched as 2025 has been particularly hard on the industry. At the same time, industry insider sites like ICV2 have been touting that things are getting better, though, as comic shop sales have stopped being reported since the pandemic, we have no way to know what the real numbers for a lot of the books on stands are.

Because of the Diamond Comics Distributors bankruptcy at the beginning of the year, several publishers didn’t get paid as the company went away, causing fresh concerns. IDW Publishing was particularly hit hard, having not paid millions for previous sales. The biggest publisher to quit so far has been Humanoids, which imported European comics to the American market.

As a part of this, many have also predicted that, as a part of the impending collapse of the system, comic publishers would slowly quit making their own comics and license characters out to smaller publishers in order to keep them going without having to run publishing operations.