Joe Ziegler, the Game Director for Bungie’s upcoming extraction shooter Marathon, made it abundantly clear that the game is not for players looking for PvE exerpeinces.

Speaking with Games Radar, Ziegler discussed the game’s relationship with Destiny 2 and noted that it was not attempting to replace Destiny 2.

He explained, “"I think part of it is we don't expect Marathon to become Destiny 3. Our goal is not to basically make a new product that replaces Destiny 2. We believe that Destiny 2 has a future, and the team working on it has been working really hard to understand what players' needs are.”

“But if you like Destiny, and you happen to like a lot of PvP sandbox experiences, and those are other games that you play, then we think that that Marathon could be something very exciting for you,” he added.

READ: The 25 Most Influential Video Games of All Time (25-21)

However, he made it clear that players looking for a PvE experience should find a different game, “If you are a Destiny player who's really not interested in any PvP at all, it's probably not the game for you, because there's gonna be PvP interactions that occur.”

“At some point, someone else who is a player is gonna come across you and shoot you,” he added.

Ziegler then reiterated, “I think if you are only looking for PvE experiences, definitely Marathon is not the game for you. [...] We are very comfortable saying, yeah, this isn't a game for everybody. This is a game for: if you like PvP experiences, especially in sandbox spaces, then this is probably something you're gonna enjoy."

READ: Ubisoft Moves To Dismiss 'The Crew' Lawsuit And Argues Players "Cannot Complain" That "They Were Deceived"

Bungie revealed gameplay for the game over the weekend and it was not well received. The trailer currently has over 717,000 views, but only has 18,000 likes and over 14,000 dislikes.

What do you make of Ziegler’s comments?

NEXT: Developers Behind Game That Promotes Rape And Incest Defend It, But Pull It From Steam After It Was Banned In 3 Countries