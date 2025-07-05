Star Wars actor Mark Hamill has had some of the most bitter and angry takes posted on the internet, and this year, he took aim at the 4th of July because he’s mad that America duly elected President Donald Trump.

Last year, Mark Hamill went beyond off the rails during the election, to the point where many thought he was a paid influencer for the Democratic Party because of his incessant posting about how much he hates Donald Trump. Like many celebrities, looking at his social media, one would never know that he played Luke Skywalker in Star Wars. Instead, he appears to be just another political activist.

Mark Hamill became the poster child for first the Joe Biden campaign, as he infamously went to the White House to announce he considered Biden to be “Joe B-Wan Kenobi,” in one of the saddest moments in political history since Hillary Clinton announced “Pokemon Go To The Polls!” in her campaign in 2016.

After Joe Biden dropped out of the race for being such a failed candidate, Hamill continued to post to X about Trump repeatedly, going so far as to post crude images referencing the President’s penis size during the election, showing he had no standards nor interest in actual policy but instead was appealing to the lowest common denominator.

While Hamill quit X in November because he was so angry that Elon Musk supported President Trump, he’s come back a couple of times to test the waters, only to get piled on, now unable to have a flood of leftist comments since the target audience all fled the platform.

He’s been regularly posting his hateful bigotry to BlueSky since then, and he upped the ante by attacking the 4th of July, a holiday dedicated to liberty and a reminder of our great democracy as a system. Unfortunately, it looks like Hamill can’t accept the results.

Someone posted a video mocking the Statue of Liberty on BlueSky with the text, “Mural of Statue of Liberty in shame unveiled in France the day before 4th of July.”

The video showed the Statue covering its eyes, which was absurd, given that President Trump achieved the most votes in history in the 2024 election, demonstrating that democracy works. Despite this, the left has consistently acted as if that somehow is a “threat to democracy,’ using their terms.

Mark Hamill expressed his disdain for his own country due to the way we voted, bitterly posting, “This year it feels more like the Farce of July.”

If he hates America because of the results of one election, it seems Hamill hates the very system he pretended to support, going mask off in a moment where it’s very clear the left despises America on a holiday meant to celebrate it.

His comments were filled with more hateful posts about freedoms being taken away, yet none seemed to elaborate on what those freedoms are as they’re openly expressing their hatred of the President without any fear of reprisal, something that indicates they actually have an incredibly high amount of freedom, ironically.

The left is becoming increasingly unhinged in their rhetoric, and it’s a stark warning that these people might get violent at any moment because they can’t accept democracy, even on the 4th of July.

What do you think of Mark Hamill’s comments? Leave a comment and let us know.

