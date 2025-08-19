Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Exalt's avatar
Exalt
7m

Hamill "planned" to leave the US if Trump won in more or less the same way I "planned" to become an astronaut when I was a kid.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
28m

And his delusional Blue-Sky ramblings mean...

Nothing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture