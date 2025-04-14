Mark Hamill’s leftist fans did not take kindly to the actor promoting his latest film, the Christian movie, The King of Kings, which was made by Mofac Studios and distribution by Angel Studios.

Hamill promoted the film, which sees Charles Dickens telling the story of Jesus Christ to young his son, on Blue Sky writing, “Witness the glory of "the greatest story ever told" all through the wide-eyed eyes of wonder of a small boy (& his cat). An amazing cast in an awesome family film for children of all ages!”

His followers on the social media platform did not take kindly to the promotion. One wrote, “Love you, Mark... but no. Religious nuts are already ruining our country. I prefer your other fantasy work.”

D.E. Jackson posted, “Hey Mark... were usually with ya on your VO gigs... but Angel Studios? I mean, have you read about them? These guys are bad news.”

Sally K Horvath wrote, “I'm a huge fan, Mr. Hamill; you made my childhood a happy place, but I'm going to pass on this one. With the current slew of Christian Nationalists warping Christianity and demonizing the vulnerable, i want no part of religion.”

Others made it clear they would not be going to see the film:

Laura for the people responded to Hamill writing, “As I mentioned in your other post... Too many are being "othered" right now by the rise in Christian nationalism. Including my own LGBTQ+ family. Until Christians actually abide by the teaching of Jesus, it is difficult to get behind a project like this, no matter how much I admire your work.”

Still another posted a card denigrating Christianity, “Religion: May cause temporary blindness in small doses. In large doses it may cause death and war. Keep away from children.”

Another wrote, “Hard pass. This came on as a preview before seeing the Minecraft movie with my son. Nothing like a 3min religious commercial at the movie theatre!? That’s an oof.”

“Sorry but religion is the worst thing on earth,” posted another. “You do what you want with religion but it’s necessary to keep it secret.”

Another individual made it about race, “Teaching children about white jesus. Not cool bro.”

Still another wrote, “Sorry Mark. Love ya, but will be skipping this. Religion was a shortcut for morality when we didn't have the time to understand the philosophy of reasoned morality. It is a fiction and a social club wherin benifits are shared amoungst ahderents. That's the evolutionary reason it's still here.”

In another post, this individual added, “It's the 'greatest story ever told' vecause that was rhe only story in book form for hundreds of years. This is why there's mountains of scholarship on the Bible...not because it is true, bit because it was the only written text we had. People referenced the bible, because that was the only book.”

While Hamill’s fans excoriated him for promoting the Christian film, moviegoers made the film the second grossest film of the weekend behind A Minecraft Movie. The-Numbers reported the film grossed over $19 million.

Angel Studios’ Global Head of Theatrical Distribution & Brand Development Brandon Purdie touted the film’s success, “The Angel Guild picks winners. Angel’s revolutionary idea is simple: know your audience - and listen to them. The CinemaScore for The King of Kings says it all. The film is one of only 128 films to achieve an A+ CinemaScore, and only the 5th animated film to hold that title that isn’t a Pixar/Disney production. Families want quality films to see together in theaters. This weekend simply reflects what audiences are craving.”

What do you make of Hamill’s fans excoriating him and Christianity?

