Actor Mark Wahlberg warned that people should take care of what they are consuming and watching because it resonates in their hearts.

During an interview with Benjamin Hall for Fox News, Wahlberg was asked what he was giving up for Lent. He responded, “I’m going to be much more mindful of what I’m doing with social media, what I’m posting. It’s easy for me to give up certain foods or drinking and all that stuff. For me, I need to do more. But, yeah, I’m going to be more mindful.”

“That’s the thing too, and I’m trying to do that even not just in the 40 days of Lent because what you’re looking at, what you’re consuming resonates in your heart and at some point is coming back out. So I just try to be more mindful. It’s tough, but to fulfill the potential that God sees in you it’s so blessed and so fortunate. It’s a big responsibility,” he said.

On that front, he notes that is something he’s not only taken to heart, but is putting into practice when it comes to the movies that he makes, “I’ve always joked and when I met the Holy Father, I joked that I hope God is a movie fan because I made movies that are maybe deemed a little bit inappropriate. As an artist I want to try and do things that are a little challenging. But as a man of God it’s my responsibility even in making movies to continue to promote the message that I was basically chosen to continue to articulate.”

READ: Mel Gibson Shares Story About How He Almost Died On The Set Of 'Braveheart'

Wahlberg made similar comments back in 2022 when he was promoting his Father Stu film. He told EWTN’s Raymond Arroyo, “God has continued to bless me and put me in this situation not to continue to grow and work on Mark Wahlberg the person, but to do His work and finally, giving me the skills and tools to go out and articulate the message He wants me to articulate.”

“It’s never too late,” he added, “as long as you’re breathing you have an opportunity to redeem yourself.”

He also noted the film was a turning point in his life explaining, “It’s certainly a turning point for me in my life… I need to stop focusing so much on Mark and start doing much more work for God and for people and for people that are less fortunate.”

In regards to Wahlberg’s warning about what we consume and what we watch affecting our hearts, Pope Paul VI made a similar warning or instruction in Inter Mirifica. He said, “All who, of their own free choice, make use of these media of communications as readers, viewers or listeners have special obligations. For a proper choice demands that they fully favor those presentations that are outstanding for their moral goodness, their knowledge and their artistic or technical merit.”

“They ought, however, to void those that may be a cause or occasion of spiritual harm to themselves, or that can lead others into danger through base example, or that hinder desirable presentations and promote those that are evil. To patronize such presentations, in most instances, would merely reward those who use these media only for profit,” he added.

This is reflected in basic Christian teaching. Romans 6:12-14 states, “Therefore, sin must not reign over your mortal bodies so that you obey their desires. And do not present the parts of your bodies to sin as weapons for wickedness, but present yourselves to God as raised from the dead to life and the parts of your bodies to God as weapons for righteousness. For sin is not to have any power over you, since you are not under the law but under grace.”

Philippians 4:8 also states, “Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is gracious, if there is any excellence and if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things.”

What do you make of Wahlberg’s warning?

NEXT: 'Uncharted' Actor Mark Wahlberg Explains What The Ashes From Ash Wednesday Mean To Him