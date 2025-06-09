Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
10m

Stop making female-led action movies. Nobody wants to see them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
37m

I used to watch them when they weren't being crammed down our throats. I enjoyed the original Red Sonja, Long Kiss Goodnight, Alien, etc.

But now? Pass. We're way past the gag reflex.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture