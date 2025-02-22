Marvel Comics’ X-Men relaunch From The Ashes isn’t even a year old, and already three of the major titles, X-Force, NYX, and X-Factor are getting canceled due to low sales.
Last year, Marvel Comics underwent an X-men line-wide reboot called From The Ashes after the Krakoa-era storylines failed to resonate with fans after Jonathan Hickman’s departure. Boo…
