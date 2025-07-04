Marvel Comics Insults Spider-Man Fans By Having Spider-Gwen Magically Erase Gwen Stacy's Death In Mainline Continuity
Marvel Comics used to have two simple rules for their universe: never bring back Uncle Ben and never bring back Gwen Stacy from the dead. Unfortunately, as they’ve pushed more into the multiverse to have minority and female replacement characters, they have stopped maintaining any rules or continuity, and now Spider-Gwen has used the Cosmic Cube to rewrite the Marvel Universe’s continuity to erase the original Gwen Stacy from reality.
