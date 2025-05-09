Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AJ's avatar
AJ
4h

Disney Marvel is allergic to religion, unless the purpose is to offend Christians. Disney itself may quietly abandon that strategy, at least in the short-term, but I can't see the ghouls over at Marvel Comics ever being respectful. Not unless they're all fired and replaced, anyway.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture