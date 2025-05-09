As the world welcomes Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Francis Prevost, as the 267th Bishop of Rome, it's worth remembering a time when even secular entertainment giants like Marvel Comics showed profound respect for the papacy. In 1982, Marvel published "The Life of Pope John Paul II," a special comic celebrating the life and mission of Karol Wojtyla from his childhood in Poland through the assassination attempt on his life.

This remarkable publication, which sold millions of copies worldwide, represented a cultural moment when mainstream entertainment recognized the significance of religious leadership and treated it with genuine reverence rather than cynicism or mockery.

"It all started with Gene Pelc- a New Yorker and Marvel representative living in Japan," Catholic News Agency explained regarding the comic's origins. The project came to fruition after Pope John Paul II's historic visit to Japan as the first pontiff to visit the country.

The comic was written by Steven Grant with art by John Tartaglione, and upon its completion, a Marvel executive flew to Rome and presented the pope with a leatherbound edition. This gesture of respect demonstrates how seriously Marvel took this project, treating it not as a mere commercial venture but as a genuine tribute to a significant world leader.

The success of the John Paul II comic even inspired a follow-up publication about Mother Teresa, illustrated by the same artist, John Tartaglione. These publications reflected Marvel's willingness to engage respectfully with religious figures and traditions that inspired millions worldwide.

Fast-forward to today, and Marvel's approach to Christianity and Catholicism has changed dramatically. The character Nightcrawler, once portrayed as a devout Catholic who briefly studied for the priesthood, was depicted officiating a same-sex wedding in last year’s Marvel Pride Special—a portrayal that directly contradicts Catholic teaching and would have been unthinkable in the era when Marvel published the John Paul II comic.

This shift in Marvel's content treats traditional religious beliefs as outdated obstacles rather than sources of heroism and moral courage. The company that once celebrated a Pope's life story now regularly portrays traditional faith as something to be overcome or subverted rather than respected.

With Pope Leo XIV beginning his papacy as the first Augustinian Pope and first from The United States Of America, Marvel has a unique opportunity to revisit its more respectful approach to religious leadership. Pope Leo's remarkable journey from Chicago to Peru as a missionary, his work with the poor, and his rise to become Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops before his election as Pope would provide rich material for a compelling biographical comic.

Such a publication would not only honor a significant world leader but also signal to Marvel's religious readers that their traditions and beliefs are still worthy of respect in the pages of mainstream comics. It would represent a return to Marvel's more balanced approach to faith, when the company recognized that heroes come in many forms – including those who wear the white cassock.

As we enter this new era under Pope Leo XIV, perhaps it's time for Marvel to reconsider how it portrays faith and religious leaders in its publications. The company once understood that millions of readers found inspiration in religious figures and treated those beliefs with dignity. A new comic honoring Pope Leo would be a welcome step back toward that tradition of respect and recognition that religious leadership still matters in our modern world.

