Marvel Comics has revealed Mary Jane Watson is the new host of the Venom symbiote in "All-New Venom" #5, another bizarre creative decision that seems designed more for shock value than storytelling merit.

After months of misdirection where Marvel deliberately misled readers with suspect variant covers featuring Luke Cage, Rick Jones, Robbie Robertson, and Madame Masque as potential hosts, the publisher has now spoiled their own "big reveal" by announcing MJ as Venom before the issue even hits stores on April 2nd.

"Face it, Tiger – You didn't see this one coming!" Marvel's press release says, seemingly oblivious to the fact that readers aren't surprised because the idea is innovative, but because it's so nonsensical for the character.

The announcement comes complete with variant covers by Martín Cóccolo that pays homage to MJ's first appearance, a variant by Clayton Crain, and interior art showing the moment of revelation. Marvel has even prepared second printings with the spoiler image as the cover, clearly anticipating the speculator market while showing little concern for actual reader reaction.

This development continues Marvel's troubling pattern of turning every supporting character into a superhero, rather than allowing them to fulfill their established roles in the narrative. Mary Jane, who became famous worldwide as Peter Parker's supportive girlfriend and eventual wife (before Marvel editorial infamously undid their marriage), has already been transformed into the superhero Jackpot in recent years, much to fan chagrin.

As comic industry commentator Thinking Critical noted in his reaction video, "What are you gonna do with Mary Jane as the all-new Venom? What was Marvel thinking? What was Al Ewing the writer thinking? I don't think he was thinking."

The video goes on to highlight how this reveal represents "the worst creative rut in the history of Marvel Comics," noting that "this is going on like five years now where they haven't been able to come up with compelling ideas, compelling reveals, compelling events, compelling characters, compelling storylines, compelling anything."

Writer Al Ewing attempts to justify the decision, stating: "We hooked readers in with the big mystery – albeit with a little misdirection thrown in – but now the cat's out of the bag, we can really get into the unlikely interaction of MJ and Venom. Unlike previous hosts, these two aren't together by choice, but their odd-couple energy makes for a bubbling pot of old-school soap opera thrills."

What Ewing fails to acknowledge is that this isn't even an original concept - Mary Jane was already portrayed as Venom in the recent "Spider-Man: Rain" storyline by Kaare Andrews, making this reveal another derivative and uninspired work.

The announcement comes at a time when Marvel editorial, particularly Tom Brevoort, has been openly dismissive of fans who want to see Mary Jane return to her role as Peter Parker's wife. When asked about restoring their marriage, Brevoort recently told a fan, "If you just don't like Spider-Man without him being married to MJ, you can always stop reading."

With decisions like turning Mary Jane into Venom, it seems Marvel is determined to give readers more reasons to take Brevoort's advice and stop reading altogether.

