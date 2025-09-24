The entire comic industry at this point can be said to be one giant gimmick after another to goad its fans into FOMO sales. There’s very little actual development of characters or storylines as both Marvel and DC Comics are focused on alternate “dark” universes of the Ultimate Marvel Comics and the Absolute DC Universe, respectively. However, Marvel is teasing Ultimate Comics, including Ultimate Spider-Man, will be ending, but few fans actually believe they’re going to shut down their line.