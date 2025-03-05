Marvel Comics is releasing Giant Size X-Men #1 featuring some of the most loathed writers in the industry, Jackson Lansing and Collin Kelly, will be coming this year along with a Giant Size Dark Phoenix Saga book that replaces Cyclops with Ms. Marvel in the iconic moment of the death of Jean Grey.

It seems Marvel Comics editorial must get a sick fascination with humiliating their continued fanbase by constantly retconning and ripping off the company's glory days with events that further decay the Marvel Universe. Even the idea of launching a new Giant Size X-Men #1 is an insult to the legacy of Len Wein and Dave Cockrum, whose original issue in the 1970s rebuilt the X-Men universe from scratch to become one of the biggest comic book franchises in history.

This year, X-Men line editor Tom Breevort tapped Jackson Lansing and Collin Kelly, a duo who have a reputation for making cringe-worthy comic books, to do an X-Men summer event spanning five points in X-Men history but redoing them with Kamala Khan as part of the team. Naturally, all of them will be getting an all-new #1 collector’s edition, because if they numbered them issues 1-5 and put Ms. Marvel on the title, no one would be buying it.