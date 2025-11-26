Social justice mobs apply a lot of pressure on Marvel and DC Comics to keep the activism going, despite it often causing trouble for sales across the comic industry. Now, Tim Seeley has been hit by a mob on X for his characterization of Magik in the X-Men: Age of Revelation comic.

Tim Seeley has been a part of the mainstream industry for a long time, having come to fame with his cheesecake horror series Hack/Slash, becoming a cult success over the last couple of decades, and leading to him doing runs on characters like Dick Grayson, Bloodshot, and now the X-Men.

Magik, as an X-Men character, has had a lot of controversial changes in recent years, including depicting her as having experienced sexual abuse in her youth, leading to a lot of her current dispositions, which often draws a lot of criticism from woke activists who want every character to be a strong, female lead in the franchises.

Earlier in the event, Magik had been shown as getting shot and killed, but in another X-Men title, she showed up as an infernal being called Darkchild. In issue #4, Tim Seeeley explained how she got this way in a realm called Limbo, where she was forced to live out a slavery horror. As Tim Seeley is known for writing cheesecake horror, sure enough, the issue delivered exactly how he usually writes.

Eventually, Magik gets transformed into the new evil being who’s clearly mentally enslaved.

While this is certainly tropey and evokes science fiction slavery themes like those seen in books like Gor in the past, it’s nothing new, and Magik is clearly presented as being in a lot of trouble due to an evil force. It’s not as if Tim Seeley is implying this is somehow a good thing.

However, the social justice mob is in force and they’re going crazy demanding Seeley be canceled not just here, but on other titles.

Then comes the name calling, branding him a “pig.”

That led to death threats:

Seeley has since deactivated his X account because of the constant harassment:

While he’s still active on BlueSky and posting, it’s beginning over there since these are largely the same people who are BlueSky activists to begin with. One account is urging his harrassment there.

And on BlueSky the outrage is beginning again.

In speaking with Fandom Pulse about this, Seeley told us he doesn’t believe it’s so much about politics, but more “a generation whose only close relationships are with fictional characters they value over humans--and only accept as gospel their weird interpretations of.”

This isn’t the first time he’s had social media mobs attack him on his work; he had a similar situation with Grayson for DC Comics years ago and has had minor situations of mobs coming at him over various projects over the years. Still, his work continues to go strong despite these temporary outrages. It seems like they don’t really accomplish much and die out rather quickly.

