Marvel executive Brad Winderbaum, who heads the company’s TV, Streaming, and Animation department, explained why the team chose to kill off Foggy Nelson in the first episode.

Speaking with Brandon Davis, Winderbaum said, “It’s not something that we took likely. It led to many impassioned debates, I’ll put it to you that way. Many sleepless nights. Honestly, nobody wanted to do it including me. But we all realized it needed to happen. The story needed it to happen.”

“Matt, he had to struggle with his own internal demons in a way that only an event like that could bring about,” he elaborated. “It’s something that happens in the books. When you look at the source material the cost of violence is something that drives him and also challenges him.”

Winderbaum then hinted that Foggy’s death might have actually been a fake out or he will somehow be resurrected given that the character will return for the show’s second season.

He said, “I see Karen and Foggy as being intrinsically tied to Matt. I don’t think there’s a Matt Murdock story without those two characters. And I’m excited to see them both in Season 2 as well.”

“Without going into spoiler territory, I will say that both Deborah and Elden are coming back for Season 2,” he added.

Daredevil: Born Again debuted on Disney+ earlier this week with its first two episodes, Marvel Describes the show as “Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.”

Executive Producer Sana Amanat describes the show as a character study, “This series is a real character study about two great men and the challenges that they face when they deny their inherent egos.”

“Don’t get me wrong, there is still plenty of visceral action and fights, but at the show’s core, it is really a character drama about two formidable figures. I’m really excited for fans to get to see us peel back the layers of these characters,” she elaborates.

