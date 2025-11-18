Marvel Comics announced a brand new Daredevil series that aims to “redefine Daredevil for a new age.”

In a blog post on Marvel.com, the company shared that Stephanie Phillips will pen the new series alongside artist Lee Garbett.

As for what to expect from the series, Marvel revealed a brief synopsis:

A fresh start that’s perfect for newcomers and longtime fans alike, the new run sees Matt Murdock confront unprecedented challenges—both in his personal life as Matt Murdock and on the dangerous streets of Hell’s Kitchen as Daredevil. Matt will go back to school, taking on a new role as a law professor just as a new super villain named Omen emerges with a mysterious vendetta against his super hero alter ego.

Phillips, who previously worked on Planet She-Hulk, Binary, Phoenix, and Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider at Marvel Comics commented on the new series, “I‘m taking on one of my favorite characters with one of my favorite artists, and together we’re exploring Daredevil’s noir sensibilities.”

She added, “Lee Garbett brings so much style and emotion to every page, and I couldn’t ask for a better partner to bring this version of Daredevil to life.”

Garbett also stated, “I couldn’t be more excited to be working with Stephanie Phillips on DAREDEVIL (2026). e came into the project together, with a genuine love of the character and a clear vision for the book. Steph is an incredible writer and has absolutely nailed the tone and heart of Daredevil’s world. Every beat feels authentic and DD at its purest, but we’ve got fresh ideas and some big surprises in store!”

