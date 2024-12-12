'Marvel Rivals' Game Director Trashes 'Concord' Saying "It Didn't Bring Any Unique Value"
Thaddeus Sasser, the Game Director for Marvel Rivals, trashed Firewalk Studios’ Concord saying “it didn’t bring any unique value.”
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
During an appearance on the Videogamer podcast ahead of Marvel Rivals’ release, one of the …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.