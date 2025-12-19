Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Reformed_Warrior46's avatar
Reformed_Warrior46
2h

It's a shame that the costume is finally looking more comic book accurate but is being used in this terrible Disney adaptation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture