Marvel TV Reportedly Scrapping 'Nova,' 'Strange Academy,' And 'Terror, Inc.' TV Projects
A new report alleges that Marvel TV is scrapping a number of projects it had in development as it shifts priorities and adopts a more traditional TV development cycle.
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This report comes from Matt Grobar at Deadline. He rep…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.