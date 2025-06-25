Fandom Pulse

Proto
1h

I hate this lame era of deconstruction of superheroes because we just can't get anything earnest because the people running the show hate the source material and find so much of it cringe. No wonder they change so much to modernize it, instead of leaning into the original charm and tone of it all. I should have seen this coming when you can't do simple things like have Johnny Storm be a playboy and Reed be smart and masculine. This movie is doomed.

Laran Mithras
2h

Remember, anything H-wood is about "deconstructing" (a euphemism for wrecking) and "reimagining" (a euphemism for "stick a chick in it and make it gay and lame!").

