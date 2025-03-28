Box office expectations look dismal for Marvel’s next film, Thunderbolts* with one analyst predicting it will do worse than Captain America: Brave New World.

Box office analyst Shawn Robbins at Box Office Theory predicts that Thunderbolts* will only gross between $67 million and $82 million in its domestic opening weekend with a pinpoint prediction of $76 million.

For comparison, Captain America: Brave New World had a domestic opening weekend of $88.8 million. That means even on the top end Thunderbolts* is expected to perform worse than Captain America: Brave New World.

And that is catastrophic for Marvel and Disney based on a simple commercial return on investment given Captain America: Brave New World is the 3rd worst performing film in the entire history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe only doing better than The Incredible Hulk and The Marvels when you factor in inflation.

Not only is Thunderbolts* expected to have a worse opening weekend than Captain America: Brave New World, but Robbins also predicts the film will only gross a total of between $155 million and $246 million at the domestic box office with a pinpoint prediction of $219 million.

Brave New World has grossed just $193.3 million at the domestic box office so far. Given the film is projected to have a worse opening weekend than Brave New World, it’s hard to imagine it will outperform the film in total domestic gross.

Even if it does do the high end of $246 million it would be one of the worst performing MCU films of all time based on domestic gross only beating films like Black Widow, Ant-Man, Eternals, The Incredible Hulk, The Marvels, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

