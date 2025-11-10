Mike Gamble, the Mass Effect Executive Producer at BioWare, shared an update on the next game in the series and the planned television adaptation.

In a blog post on BioWare’s website, Gamble shared, “Currently, the team is heads-down and focused exclusively on Mass Effect. We have a lot of universe to cover, lots of features to build, and lots of romances to figure out.”

“We’re excited by what we’re building, and we promise you: when we’re ready, it’ll be a lot of fun to show,” he added. “Until then, thank you for your patience because y’all are thirsty for news and I see you looking for secret meaning in my tweets (okay, sometimes they have secret meaning).”

As for the television show, he shared, “We’ve been partnering closely with Amazon on it, and we’re really excited with what the talented team over there is coming up with. The writers room is going strong, and we’ve got a lot figured out about how it fits within the Mass Effect canon, and where it sits in respect to the new game.”

“The show will explore a brand-new story within the universe’s timeline, and will be set after the original trilogy,” Gamble revealed. “It won’t be a retread of Commander Shepard’s story – because after all … that’s YOUR story, isn’t it?”

The Mass Effect series was announced last November with Daniel Casey announced as a writer and EP. In June, Deadline reported that Doug Jung had been tapped to be the show’s showrunner. Jung’s work includes writing the Chief of War TV series and co-writing the Star Trek Beyond film.

