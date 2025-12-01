Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott Waddell's avatar
Scott Waddell
4h

"It's about liberation..." That is, until they are in charge.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Drewie's avatar
Drewie
4h

soooo gay

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture