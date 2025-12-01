The Matrix creator Andrew Wachowski, who pretends to be a woman and uses the false name Lilly, reacted to The Matrix being right wing.

In an interview appearance on the So True with Caleb Hearon show, Hearon asked him, “How you’ve dealt with these loser, freaks co-opting this thing to make it something-. It must be so crazy for you to be like, ‘Why are members of the Trump administration like talking about The Matrix like it was made for them and their ideology when it came from you and that not you at all. What do you do with that?”

Wachowski responded in part, “Right wing ideology appropriates absolutely everything. They appropriate left wing points of view and they mutate them for their own propaganda, for their own to obfuscate what the real message is. This is what fascism does.”

“And so, of course, that’s going to happen. They do it with absolutely everything,” he continued. “I mean Make America Healthy Again, what is going on? This idea of putting scientific gender in the words of our-. I mean where are they putting this? There is only two biological genders. They’re calling it science, but it’s not science. That is what fascism does. It like takes these things, these ideas that are generally acknowledged as questions, or investigations, or truisms about humanity and life and they turn them to something else so that they remove the weight of what those things represent.”

“That was a classic rambler,” he concluded.

Hearon then added, “I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

As evidenced from the rambling comment, Wachowski has no clue what he is talking about. The National Catholic Bioethics Center explains:

“Sexual identity is not a social construction but is an objective fact rooted in our nature as either female or male persons. The most obvious fact about us is that we are either male or female. Of course there is an important distinction to make in this regard between sexual identity and gender. Sexual identity refers to the property of being male or female. It refers to the specific sex of the human person. Being male (or female) is an essential property of who we are as persons. For example, a man simply cannot as a male, bear or gestate children. Men do not have such a potency, but women do. Thus, being male (or female) is essential to what we are. Gender, on the other hand, refers to certain emotional dispositions or traits characteristic of femininity or masculinity. ‘Femininity’ and ‘masculinity’ are gender terms and refer to specific traits or dispositions. A male can have feminine-like characteristics; in fact, male psycho-therapists have many feminine characteristics such as listening, nurturing and so forth, but remain sexually male. Female police officers or military personnel have many masculine-like characteristics but remain sexually female. So, while there is nothing intrinsically wrong with trying to acquire certain characteristics or traits available to any human person, it is wrong to mutilate one’s body as one’s sexual identity cannot be changed. Seeking such an operation manifests a dislike and disrespect for who one is fundamentally.

Additionally, later in the interview, Wachowski admitted that his disordered and sinful lifestyle, where he pretends to be a woman, has changed the way he viewed The Matrix, “I look back on all of my previous work and I see it because I’m like looking at it from this higher place. It just like creates this different perspective from this point of view up here and I can see like Bound the first shot of the movie is a closet. And it’s like, ‘Okay, it looks like we’re going to be working on some stuff.”

“And so it starts there and you go through Matrix and it’s about liberation and identity and like freedom,” he continued. “This is a thing that’s cool about making art is that you can will things into being that you need to see in the world to help pull yourself along.”

NEXT: Randall Wallace Shares How ‘The Resurrection Of The Christ’ Was Pitched To Mel Gibson