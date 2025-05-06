Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
2h

It's just a word.

What happened to "sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me?"

"Forbidden" no-no words are constantly moving goalposts designed to silence people.

Simple as that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture