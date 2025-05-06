Conservative pundit Matt Walsh condemned the social media mob that is out for blood against Minnesota mom Shiloh Hendrix after she said “n*****” at a Minnesota playground.

In a recent video upload, Walsh said, “So far, this story is following the script that we all know by heart. A random person is caught on camera doing something rude or offensive, the video is posted by some third party, usually somebody who wasn’t even involved in the incident, and then thousands of sociopaths set out to destroy the person’s life and then possibly get them killed. All for sport as a form of like sadistic entertainment. Nobody stops to think about the consequences. There’s no consideration of propotionality.”

He continued, “Saying the n-word to a child in a moment of anger is bad. Is it so bad that it warrants the total and permanent destruction of a person’s life? Is it so bad that they deserve to have their physical safety and the safety of their family put in jeopardy? Is it so bad that they deserve to have their child assaulted? Is it that kind of bad? Now, to the social media mob the answer is always. It’s always yes, that is, provided that the offending stranger fits certain parameters. And the most important parameter is that the person, the ‘offender’ is white.”

“And we all know how this script ends,” he went on. “The offender, in a desperate attempt to call off the dogs tearfully apologizes and begs for mercy. A mercy that they surely will not receive.”

Walsh then noted that Hendrix did not follow the end portion of this script, but instead posted a crowdfunding campaign and defended her actions, and that a counter-group has formed, which, as of writing has donated $713,653 to Hendrix.

Commenting on this, Walsh said, “This twist, as you can imagine, has outraged the outrage mob even more. But a large number of prominent people on the right are horrified by this turn of events.”

He then cited a post from Colin Wright on X who wrote, “The woke right is now mirroring the woke left's tendency to glorify and martyr immoral degenerates solely based on shared racial identity. This woke one-upmanship is a race to the very bottom.”

After observing there were a number of other people on the right who felt icky about the situation while some speculated it could be a psy-op, Walsh said, “They’re missing the point.”

He then shared that he sees this as a positive, “It is in the end a net positive that this woman has raised half a million dollars. I’m glad she has. I hope she raises a million. I will not be joining with some of my conservative friends in wagging my finger at her donors.”

Next, he explained why, “First of all, she does have a legitimate need for the money. The mob is truly trying to get her killed. I don’t believe a woman should have her life threatened for saying a word, even a bad one. And you could say, ‘Freedom of speech, but not freedom from consequences for your speech,’ all you want, but if losing your livelihood and having your house burned down is a consequence of your speech then you do not have free speech. Supporting free speech means supporting someone’s ability to speak without having their family murdered for it. That should be pretty obvious.”

“Second, more importantly, … this is the most devastating attack on cancel culture we have seen, possibly ever. Shiloh Hendrix has, without really trying, effectively ended cancel culture,” he stated. “As Mark Dice said in his video about the incident, ‘Shiloh is the final boss of cancel’ or maybe rather the final boss that cancel culture has to fight. And I think that’s right.”

Then addressing his fellow conservatives who don’t like that what she is said is unsavory, Walsh stated, “The point is that the only way to put an end to this routine, the routine where the outrage mob mobilizes and assembles to destroy somebody’s life is to disincentivize the routine. And the only way to disincentivize that behavior is to reward the person who is being targeted.”

“The only thing that will make them think twice about doing this again is if they know that instead of getting their target canceled they might accidentally make them reach,” he elaborated. “And more important than the money, they must know that their attempt to isolate and ostracize somebody will fail. That for every person condemning the targeted person, two more will rally to their defense.”

After further elaborating on that point, Walsh then addressed Hendrix’s choice of words again while comparing it to the actions of Karmelo Anthony, who stabbed Austin Metcalf to death. He said, “The mob that tried unsuccessfully to cancel Shiloh Hendrix was far, far more outraged over Shiloh saying the n-word than they were over Karmelo Anthony stabbing somebody to death. Indeed, many of them actively supported Karmelo Anthony murdering Austin Metcalf. They rewarded him financially for it.”

“And this is all part of the preposterous racial double standard that has defined American culture for generations now,” he said. “It is a double standard that declares it a greater crime for a white person to say a word than for a black person to kill a white person. In fact, killing a white person could even be a just punishment for saying that word according to these standards.”

“The rules surrounding this word, the moral weight granted to it, the arbitrary guidelines around it. It’s all nonsense. It’s all indefensible on both moral and intellectual grounds,” he declared. “People are fed up with. That’s what you are seeing in this story. People are fed up with it.”

Walsh’s thoughts reflect those of Fandom Pulse co-owner Jon Del Arroz who previously stated, “Civil discourse requires clean speech, and shouting vulgar language at each other is a sin. On top of this, directing it at a youth is beyond crass and should be condemned, even if her subsequent follow-up to show she has no fear of the cancel pig following her was entertaining.”

“The substantial financial support this woman has received suggests many Americans are done with the scorched-earth approach to public shaming,” he continued. “They recognize that in a world where anyone can be recorded at any time, often without context, we are all potentially one bad moment away from losing our entire livelihoods, which should never be the case.”

“This case also reveals the hypocrisy inherent in much of cancel culture. The same people who advocate for rehabilitation and second chances in the criminal justice system to release hardened criminals such as rapists and murderers often show zero tolerance for redemption when it comes to social transgressions captured on camera. This illustrates exactly why social justice is a cancer on society and why it should not be tolerated.”

What do you make of Walsh’s thoughts?

