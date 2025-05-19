Games Workshop has been notoriously bad about attacking their critics through attempts at lawfare, and now wargaming YouTube channel NoGutsNoGalaxy has revealed he’s been attacked with a lawsuit over his use of the word “Warhammer.”

Corporations exploit IP law to ends which were never intended by the copyright system, and Games Workshop has been notorious for trying to shut anyone down over Warhammer 40K, even trying to control all aspects of military science fiction and wargaming in the process.

Last year, we were hit by Games Workshop twice—once for YouTube commentary with a copyright strike because of talking about the Space Marine 2 game, and second because of a space marine-themed graphic novel, The Emerald Array, which they falsely claimed they had a trademark on. Both of these were resolved fairly easily as Games Workshop has no basis, but it’s clear that their pattern is to harass with lawfare first and ask questions later to try to maintain a death grip on their genre.