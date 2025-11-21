Fandom Pulse

SK
19mEdited

I see your point. People consume to fit in, but I think, they also consume because society teaches that consumption leads to happiness. They consume in "pursuit of happiness" and distraction. They don't want to exist--like really exist--in the real world. They want an escape. An amusement. An entertainment. They want to not live their own lives but better (read: more powerful/beautiful/fun) ones in video games and on TV.

