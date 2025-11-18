Melissa Joan Hart, who starred in Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Clarissa Explains It All, explained why she turned down Playboy and why it was a good decision.

In an appearance on the Sibling Revelry podcast with Kate and Oliver Hudson, Hart was asked how she kept it together despite being in the L.A. scene as a teenager and young adult. She answered, “I think being the oldest of so many siblings, I was so responsible. I was changing diapers from the time I was 4 years-old. I feel like I always wanted them to look at me—. I didn’t want to do anything that would embarrass them or hurt them.”

“I did Maxim magazine once and my brother was pretty young. He was like middle school or high school and I did Maxim magazine and he and my father were both being tortured by people at work going, ‘Look at your daughter. Look at your sister.’ And then Playboy magazine came and asked me to do something and I was like, ‘I can’t do it. I can’t do it.’”

“And they offered me a lot of money,” she continued. “And I was like, ‘I can’t do it because I don’t want my brother to be hurt by this.’ He’s already getting tortured by me in underwear let alone completely [naked]. And I would have been willing to do it because I was like, ‘I’m not ashamed of my body. I’m proud of my body. I’m fine with that.’”

“But then I’m really glad I didn’t because now I have three boys and I don’t need those images out there for them to see,” she said. “So kind of happy I made that choice for my brother which then also translates to my children and I always kind of new that that would be a correlation that some day I would have children that would, you know, would I want them to see and I kind of played that through my sibling’s eyes.”

NEXT: ‘Batwoman’ Actress Ruby Rose Believes Donald Trump Plans To Starve The Country By Instituting Large-Scale Orphanages

