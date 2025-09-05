Fandom Pulse

SK
I would add that some leisures have been taken away. Worship is not only less valuable than work, but it is downright "stupid" to believe in and honor God. Love is not only less valuable than work, but it is downright "entitled" to desire a loving wife and family. Art is not only less valuable than work, but why bother when you are not even very good at it? Philosophy is not only less valuable than work, but it is esoteric and wierd to ask questions deeper than, "What do you want to eat for dinner?" So, at the same time that work has been raised over all other human activities, leisure has been restricted to only the approved choices of eating out, watching distractions, and travelling.

Laran Mithras
Hint: predatory globalism pursues the socialist enslavement of men and women for dwindling returns. Ultimate goal: communism for the enrichment of the "elite."

While painting a picture of how men (and women) can advance their identities and roles in society, you ignore the societal factors working against them

Once again, Mister Niemeier, you are ignoring root causes.

